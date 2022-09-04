WATCH: Terrorists try escaping, car catches fire

The car of two terrorists suspected of carrying out a shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley on Sunday, wounding seven people, went up in flames, forcing them to abandon their vehicle. They were caught and taken into custody.

תיעוד: רכב המחבלים הנמלט מתלקח ועולה באש pic.twitter.com/huNykjCX3V — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 4, 2022