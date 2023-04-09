WATCH: This is what REALLY happened in Jerusalem at the al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer explains, in a CNN interview, what caused the violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque last week and how the IDF and security officials are handling the situation. He also clarifies government policy regarding judicial reform.

מזמין אתכם לצפות בראיון של השר רון דרמר לרשת CNN על מה שבאמת קורה בירושלים. >> pic.twitter.com/m89kXre8Kg — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 9, 2023