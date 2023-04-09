Search

WATCH: This is what REALLY happened in Jerusalem at the al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer explains, in a CNN interview, what caused the violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque last week and how the IDF and security officials are handling the situation. He also clarifies government policy regarding judicial reform.