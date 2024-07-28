WATCH: Thousands attend funeral of 10 Druze children killed in Hezbollah rocket attack that claimed 14 lives

A Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams Saturday evening, claiming the lives of 14 people, ages between 10-20.

A sad day in Majdal Shams, as mourners say their last goodbyes to the twelve children who were kil*led in the Hezbollah rocket at*tack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BW7rfSEWVZ

How do you organize a mass funeral for children near a border under rocket threat?

Today, Majdal Shams in Northern Israel mourns as they lay to rest the 12 children killed by a Hezbollah rocket last night.

Our hearts ache for the families. May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/y3IyUGfWTH

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 28, 2024