WATCH: Thousands attend funeral of 10 Druze children killed in Hezbollah rocket attack that claimed 14 lives July 28, 2024

A Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams Saturday evening, claiming the lives of 14 people, ages between 10-20.

A sad day in Majdal Shams, as mourners say their last goodbyes to the twelve children who were kil*led in the Hezbollah rocket at*tack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BW7rfSEWVZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 28, 2024

How do you organize a mass funeral for children near a border under rocket threat? Today, Majdal Shams in Northern Israel mourns as they lay to rest the 12 children killed by a Hezbollah rocket last night. Our hearts ache for the families. May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/y3IyUGfWTH — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 28, 2024

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-28-at-08.18.41_a902188b.mp4

DruzeHezollahMajdal ShamsRocket Attack