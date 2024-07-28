Search

WATCH: Thousands attend funeral of 10 Druze children killed in Hezbollah rocket attack that claimed 14 lives

A Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams Saturday evening, claiming the lives of 14 people, ages between 10-20.

