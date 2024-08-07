Search

WATCH: Tim Walz – ‘There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tim-walz-theres-no-guarantee-to-free-speech-on-misinformation/
Email Print

Far left Democrat Tim Walz was just chosen by the even more radical Kamala Harris as her running mate in the 2024 election.

>