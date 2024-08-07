WATCH: Tim Walz – ‘There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation’

Far left Democrat Tim Walz was just chosen by the even more radical Kamala Harris as her running mate in the 2024 election.

Governor Tim Walz once told MSNBC that there is "no guarantee to free speech" and then immediately tied it to 'democracy.'

Remarkable.

"There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially around our democracy."

If these two get into office, they… pic.twitter.com/c3r8AslDL9

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 7, 2024