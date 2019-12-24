WATCH: Transplanted Afghan fighters set camp on Israel’s borders

Liwa Fatemiyoun, an Iranian-backed militia of Aghan Shi’ites, has put out a video purported to show the group’s fighters a short distance away from the Golan Heights in Syria.
They vow that their “final target is that white mountain ahead which is the Golan Heights and being held by Israel.”
Liwa Fatemiyoun, an Iranian-backed Shia militia, produce a video showing their fighters a short distance away from the #Golan Heights.
"Final target is that white mountain ahead which is the Golan Heights & being held by #Israel." English subtitles added for translation. #Syria pic.twitter.com/kELPzH1LlA
— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) December 24, 2019