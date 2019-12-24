Search

WATCH: Transplanted Afghan fighters set camp on Israel’s borders

Liwa Fatemiyoun, an Iranian-backed militia of Aghan Shi’ites, has put out a video purported to show the group’s fighters a short distance away from the Golan Heights in Syria.

They vow that their “final target is that white mountain ahead which is the Golan Heights and being held by Israel.”