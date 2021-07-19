Search

WATCH: Trio of Israeli filmmakers still detained in Nigeria

It’s been nine days since Israel activist Rudy Rochman and his two colleagues, filmmaker Noam Leibman and journalist E. David Benaym, were detained by the Department of State Services in Nigeria. The trio have neither been allowed legal representation nor officially been charged with a reason for their arrest, ILTV reports.