WATCH: Undercover operative aids IDF special forces in Nablus counterterror raid

The IDF conducted a raid in the Palestinian town of Nablus and arrested multiple high profile terrorists.

How our specia forces unit entered Shchem (Nablus) this morning for an operation. They used the Mista'arvim unit to bring them in undercover and point them to the location. pic.twitter.com/UVgiLfV4Q9

— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) August 5, 2024