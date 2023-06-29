WATCH: US should not be ‘concerned’ when Jews return to their homeland, MK tells Washington June 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-should-not-be-concerned-when-jews-return-to-their-homeland-mk-tells-washington/ Email Print Likud Member of Knesset Amit Halevi, directing his remarks to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller and the rest of the Biden administration, said the U.S. should not be concerned when Jews return to their homeland and then gave a list of issues that should concern them. Amit HaleviIranian threatIslamic terrorIsraeli settlementsUS-Israel relations