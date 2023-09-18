Search

WATCH: ‘Welcome to Alcatraz, Dictator Bibi’: Image of Netanyahu in inmate uniform projected on jail walls

Protesters from the anti-government UnXeptable group of expat activist Israelis projected “Welcome to Alcatraz Bibi” and “Netanyahu is a dictator on the run” on the wall of the infamous prison ahead of the prime minister’s arrival in California on Sunday night.