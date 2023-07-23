WATCH: ‘Why can’t we talk about the Jews?’ – Antisemitic influencer records song, asks why Hitler was bad July 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-cant-we-talk-about-the-jews-antisemitic-influencer-records-song-asks-why-hitler-was-bad/ Email Print Hannah Pearl Davis, who has nearly two million YouTube subscribers, drops her new track, “Why can’t we talk about the Jews?” – dedicated to her favorite white supremacist, Nick Fuentes. The 26-year-old social media influencer is also known as an anti-feminist who believes women should not have the vote. Influencer Hannah Pearl Davis drops her new track ‘Why can’t we talk about the Jews?’ which she dedicates to her favorite white supremacist. Davis has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers. This is where we’re at now. pic.twitter.com/NryNI9gEnF — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) July 21, 2023 AntisemitismHitlerInfluencerNick FuentesSocial mediaWhite Supremacists