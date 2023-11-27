Who are the Palestinian terrorists released in third phase of hostage exchange deal?

Palestinians celebrate release of prisoner in Nablus as part of a hostage exchange deal with Israel. (Photo: AP /Nasser Nasser)

The released security were guilty of planting explosive devices, attacking police officers, and supporting terror organizations, among other charges.

By World Israel News Staff

Thirty-nine Palestinian security prisoners were released from Israeli prisons in the third phase of an ongoing hostage exchange deal that saw 14 Israelis returned home on Sunday night. The prisoners in question had various charges against them, from throwing Molotov cocktails and planting IEDs to attacking police officers.

Here is a list of some of the prisoners, their offences and their affiliations to terror groups.

Ammar Mahmoud Youssef Thawabta from Bethlehem

Age: 18 years

Affiliation: Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)

Charges: Planting explosive devices, throwing bombs or incendiaries, shooting at civilians, arms offenses, public order offenses, stone-throwing.

Sultan Samer Mahmoud Sarhan from Jerusalem

Age: 18 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Public order offenses, throwing Molotov cocktails, attacking police officers, arson on nationalistic grounds.

Sentence: Two years and five months in prison.

Muhammad Ahmad Mahmoud Aawar from Jerusalem

Age: 17 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Arson on nationalistic grounds, possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, supporting terrorism, causing serious bodily harm.

Sentence: Two years and eight months in prison.

Khalil Ahead Khalil Aawar from Jerusalem

Age: 17 years

Affiliation: Hamas

Charges: Supporting terrorism, causing serious bodily harm, property damage, possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition.

Sentence: One year and eight months in prison.

Nashat Bassem Talib Dawabsha from Jerusalem

Age: 17 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Supporting terrorism, causing serious bodily harm, property damage, arson on nationalistic grounds, possession/carrying of explosive devices.

Sentence: Two years and eight months in prison.

Nour al-Din Ziyad Rashid Qawasmi from Jerusalem

Age: 17 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Arson on nationalistic grounds, possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, public order offenses, assault of a police officer, endangering human life.

Arrested in August and held in detention.

Youssef Fawaz Fayez Burgan from Jerusalem

Age: 16 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, public order offenses, assault of a police officer, endangering human life, arson on nationalistic grounds.

Omar Imad Hassan Atshan from Ramallah

Age: 18 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Firing at civilians.

Zaid Naeem Shehdeh Arar from Hebron

Age: 17 years

Affiliation: None

Charges: Membership in an unrecognized terrorist organization, shooting at civilians.

A ceasefire went into effect between Israel and Hamas at 7:00 a.m. Friday, and is scheduled to last four days, with an option open to extend it to a maximum of 10 days.

During the initial four-day ceasefire, 50 Israeli captives have been released each day, at a rate of 13-14 per day, with three times as many Arab terrorists released each day.

After the first four days, the ceasefire may be extended in exchange for the release of at least ten additional captives per day.

Qatari officials are currently in Israel to discuss the extension of the ceasefire with Mossad officials.