Wife of Brazil’s Bolsonaro wears Israeli flag T-shirt to vote

Michelle Bolsonaro heads to the polls while wearing an Israeli flag T-shirt on October 30, 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

The first lady also blessed Israel on a post on social media.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Brazil’s First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, an evangelical Christian, wore a T-shirt with an Israeli flag when she cast her ballot in the country’s presidential elections on Sunday.

Her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, is up against former president and left-winger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The first lady also blessed Israel in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of her wearing the T-shirt.

“May the blessings of our God be upon Brazil and Israel. God, homeland, family and freedom,” she wrote in a post that has garnered almost a million likes.

Israeli flags are often seen at Bolsonaro’s rallies, and many of his supporters are evangelical Christians, even though he is Catholic.

Brazil has the fastest-growing evangelical Christian community in the world.

Bolsonaro had pledged to follow in Washington’s footsteps and move Brazil’s embassy to Jerusalem, but instead settled with establishing a trade and investment office in the Israeli capital.

In 2019, Bolsonaro became the first foreign head of state to make an official state visit to the Western Wall.

Bolsonaro and Lula are neck and neck in the race, with the former president just ahead of Bolsonaro by 2%, according to polls.