Zero tolerance for incitement: Ben-Gvir shuts down PA radio station operating in Jerusalem

Israeli border police officers stand guard during Arab riots in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (Flash90/Noam Revkin)

Voice of Palestine is a “hostile media channel that broadcasts incitement on behalf of the Palestinian Authority,” the minister said.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the closure of the “Voice of Palestine” radio station and barred any station run by the Palestinian Authority (PA) from operating within Israel Monday evening. The station is based in Ramallah but has offices in Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir called Voice of Palestine a “hostile media channel that broadcasts incitement on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. The location of this channel belongs in Syria, not in the Land of Israel.”

“I will not accept and we will not allow incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists, neither by the Palestinian Authority nor by any other body,” he added. “The State of Israel is sovereign, and anyone who tries to fight us will find himself on the outside.”

IDF forces, working with Israel’s police and the Shin Bet (Israel’s security Agency), shut down the Palestinian Alsnabal radio station in 2016 after it repeatedly broadcast incitement against Israel.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the Ben-Gvir’s appointment as minister of National Security and that he would lead a task force to fight Palestinian incitement. Joining Ben-Gvir at the task force would be investigators, police officers and prosecutors.

Ben-Gvir has stressed the need to counter incitement. In early January, shortly after taking office, he ordered police to take down PLO flags flown in public spaces.