1 terrorist captured, 1 killed in IDF Yom Kippur raid

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, Sept. 23, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

By TPS

During the Yom Kippur holy day, IDF and Shin Bet forces arrested a terrorist suspected of involvement in the shooting attack on an Israeli bus and taxi near Nablus (Shechem) on Sunday.

The arrest took place Wednesday afternoon in the village of Deir al-Khateb, in the sector of the Shomron regional division.

The suspect was identified as Salman Imran, 35 years old, a resident of the village of Deir al-Khatb, and a Hamas operative. He is a former prisoner who belongs to the Hamas infrastructure that planned attacks against Israelis.

During the arrest on Wednesday, Israeli forces surrounded the suspect’s house where he had shut himself in, and fired at the forces outside the home. Israeli units then fired at the house and used special measures that included spray grenades and a bulldozer.

During the firefight, the suspect’s brother was wounded while standing outside of the house.

During the operation in the village, shots were fired at IDF forces from several locations. The forces responded by firing at the sources of the gunfire, a number of gunmen were hit and one terrorist was killed due to IDF gunfire.

After the exchange of fire, the wanted man surrendered and handed himself over to IDF soldiers. The wanted man and the M-16 type weapon he used were transferred to the General Security Service for further investigation.