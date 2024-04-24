Hamas releases propaganda video showing Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive

Hamas periodically releases hostage videos as a tactic of psychological warfare.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas has released a propaganda video showing Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive and speaking to the camera.

Since October 7th, Hamas has sent out a number of these videos, which many media outlets do not have access to or do not wish to publish to avoid participating in Hamas’s strategy of psychological warfare.

There is no validation of when the video was filmed, but in it, the 23-year-old hostage says he has been in captivity for 200 days.

He shows that he is missing part of his arm which was blown off while Hersh was hiding in a bomb shelter.

Video footage from October 7th shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin being thrown onto the back of a truck.

In the video, he sends love to his family and criticizes the Israeli government for the fact he is still in Gaza.

It should be kept in mind that released hostages have reported that they were coached into saying certain things under duress.

Hersh Gold0berg-Polin’s mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, was included in this year’s Time magazine annual list of the “100 most influential people” for her global campaigning efforts to secure the release of her son and all the hostages in Gaza.

Pleading for her son’s return, Rachel Goldberg-Polin has met with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Pope Francis.

Goldberg-Polin’s family also launched a social media campaign called “Bring Hersh Home.“

Time described Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday as “one of the most visible advocates for the hostages and their families” when the magazine unveiled her inclusion in its annual list.

“Hope is mandatory,” she said in a recent interview. “I believe it, and I have to believe it, that he will come back to us.”