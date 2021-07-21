1,400 new Covid cases in one day; Bennett pleads with public to follow rules

Health Ministry figures raise likelihood of further travel restrictions.

By World Israel News Staff

Members of Israel’s coronavirus cabinet scrambled to schedule a meeting on Thursday after the Health Ministry announced that 1,400 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday. It’s the highest one-day spike since March.

The figures will force serious debate about travel restrictions with 150 of the new cases being passengers arriving from overseas. Reports say that 78 percent of the infected passengers had been vaccinated twice; 130 arrived from countries not subject to quarantine restrictions.

Passengers are currently required to provide a negative PCR test before boarding their flight and take another test upon leaving the airport.

A number of new restrictions went into effect this week. Most notably, the Green Pass system is being reinstated for indoor events attended by 100 or more people. Venues are also required to have a designated monitor to ensure guests follow rules. Violators and venue operators may be subject to fines.

Businesses may no longer admit unmasked customers.

On Tuesday, the heads of Israel’s four health care providers recommended to the Prime Minister’s Office that Israelis who choose not to vaccinate despite being eligible should be required to pay for their own Covid tests.

According to Channel 12, an average of 80,000 Covid tests are given daily. All are free, covered by public money, except for people testing in order to travel abroad.

More than 5.2 million Israelis have received two vaccinations. Another 5.7 million have received one dose.

Overall, Israel is dealing with 8,993 active cases, of which 59 are critical; 12 are on ventilators.

A total of 6,542 Israelis have died of Covid.

Health officials have warned that if the daily cases continue climbing, they may require Israelis to present a Green Pass to enter any business or venue, regardless of size. The Prime Minister’s Office was said to be consulting with business leaders to better understand how new restrictions may impact the economy.