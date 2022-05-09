15 terror suspects arrested in Judea and Samaria raids

Fifteen suspects were apprehended and several weapons were confiscated, the IDF said.

By World Israel News Staff

As Israel experiences a wave of terror across the country over the last couple of months, IDF soldiers and Israeli security forces continued counterterrorism efforts in northern Samaria in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Fifteen suspects were apprehended and several weapons were confiscated, the IDF said.

Following the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, IDF soldiers and Israeli security forces continued counterterrorism efforts overnight. 15 terrorist suspects were apprehended and these weapons were confiscated: pic.twitter.com/fsGY5zFZyc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 9, 2022



Two suspects linked to terror attack in Elad on Israel Independence Day last Thursday were arrested and transferred for interrogation. The arrests came due to information extracted during the interrogation of the Elad terrorists, s’ad Yussef Assad al-Rafa’i and Sabhi Abu Shakir, who were captured without resistance Sunday morning after a three-day manhunt.

In a separate raid in central Samaria, two suspected collaborators in the terror attack that claimed the life of 23-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Golev in Ariel last week were arrested.

Eleven more suspects for taken for questioning in raids throughout the Judea and Samaria region.