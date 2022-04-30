Israeli security guard murdered by terrorists in Samaria

Security guard Vyacheslav Golev, 23, was shot dead by terrorists at the entrance to Ariel, Apr. 29, 2022. (Courtesy)

The victim is credited with saving his fiancee’s life.

By World Israel News Staff

A 23-year-old security guard was shot dead by Palestinian terrorists Friday night at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria.

Vyacheslav Golev (Vladi), a resident of Beit Shemesh, was standing guard together with his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman,also a security guard, when two terrorists passed by in a vehicle and fired at close range.

Footage from the scene shows a passenger in a blue Suzuki opening fire. Both the driver and the passenger then exited the car and continued shooting before driving off.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his 20s unconscious with gunshot wounds. He was not breathing and had no pulse,” Magen David Adom medic Tomer Fine said.

The Hamas terror group called the attack a “heroic operation.”

Golev reportedly protected his girlfriend with his body.

“The security guard demonstrated supreme heroism by saving the life of the female security guard who worked with him. Teams from the municipality’s welfare department are with the family through these difficult moments,” Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch, who was with the family Saturday evening, said in a statement.

Fligelman hails from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. Following the attack, Mayor Tomer Glam instructed the Ashkelon Municipality’s Welfare and Social Services administration to provide support to Fligelman.

Golev is also survived by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.