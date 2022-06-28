17 arrested, guns seized during overnight IDF raids

IDF nabs terror suspects and and weapons in overnight raids near Bethlehem, Jenin, and Ramallah.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli army arrested 17 Palestinians wanted on terror-related charges and seized a number of weapons, including a Carlo submachine gun, during overnight raids near Jenin and Ramallah.

IDF Special Forces soldiers and troops from the Golani Brigade collaborated for a strategically challenging raid in Jenin, where most of the recent Palestinian terror attacks have come from.

Israeli army vehicles traveling through Jenin came “under massive fire,” according to an IDF statement, but no troops were injured in the incident.

The IDF successfully arrested three terror suspects in the city.

Another three people were arrested near Bethlehem, and four were detained near Ramallah.

The additional seven suspects were arrested throughout various villages and towns in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria.

The arrests were part of Operation Break the Wave, a ramped-up campaign by the IDF to clamp down on terrorists after an uptick in deadly attacks which began in March 2022.

Last month, Daoud Zubeidi, who was affiliated with both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah, was seriously wounded during a firefight with Israeli troops in Jenin. He was airlifted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and died of his wounds two days later.

In May, Noam Raz, a veteran member of Israel’s elite Yamam counter-terror unit was killed during an arrest raid near Jenin.

Noam Raz, 47, who was a member of the Yamam counter-terrorism unit, was hit during an exchange of heavy gunfire between Israeli security forces and Palestinian terrorists.

In April 2022, the Palestinian Authority-controlled news agency WAFA reported that at least 13 suspects were arrested in IDF raids, and six others were injured in exchanges of fire with Israeli forces in and around Jenin.