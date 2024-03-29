WATCH: IDF destroys massive 2.5 km long Hamas tunnel March 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-massive-2-5-km-long-hamas-tunnel/ Email Print In the continued destruction of tunnels used by Hamas for terror, the IDF located and blew up the massive tunnel system spanning from northern Gaza to the south. The IDF destroyed a large section of a Hamas tunnel network which is 2.5km long and which went from northern to southern Gaza.It took more than 30 tons of explosives to demolish it. pic.twitter.com/ioRnnhZ8XK— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 28, 2024 HamasIDFTunnels