2 terrorists shot during IDF arrest in Jenin

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Two Arab terrorists were shot and wounded early Monday morning during an IDF operation to arrest terror suspects in the area of the Palestinian Authority (PA) city of Jenin in Samaria.

The PA’s Ministry of Health stated that the two were shot during an IDF operation in the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin. One was shot in the head and neck, and the other in the back.

The PA’s WAFA news agency reported that IDF arrested Youssef Abdel Wahab Freihat.

There are no reports of Israeli casualties.

Jenin has been a focal point of Israel’s counterterrorism efforts in recent days as it has been the origin of several terrorists and terror cells.

There are reports of other Israeli operations in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli forces have arrested over 100 terror suspects since the beginning of last week.

Israel launched Operation Wave Breaker after it experienced four deadly terror attacks in recent weeks.

In the latest attack, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of B’nei Brak.

In another attack, two Arab-Israelis affiliated with the Islamic State shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Beersheba, another ISIS-affiliated terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for further violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.

Operation Wave Breaker is expected to last at least until after Israel’s Independence Day.