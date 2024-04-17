Iran orchestrating terror attacks in Judea and Samaria – Defense Minister

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, flanked by IDF officers, at the scene of Binyamin Ahimeir's murder, April 17th, 2024. (Ariel Hermoni/IMoD)

‘Terrorism starts in Tehran, but reaches as far as Judea and Samaria,’ says Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is playing a growing role in funding, arming, and directing Palestinian Arab terrorists in Judea and Samaria, facilitating attacks on Israelis, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday.

Gallant visited the scene of the terror attack where the late Binyamin Ahimeir, a teenage shephard, was found murdered over the weekend near the Malachei Shalom farm and ranch in Samaria.

During his visit, Gallant received and operational and intelligence briefing regarding the ongoing efforts by the IDF to find Ahimeir’s murderers.

Gallant later held an operational situation assessment together with Head of the IDF’s Central Command, Maj. Gen Yehuda Fox, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Head of the Civil Administration Lt. Col. Hisham Ibrahim and additional senior officials.

“I toured the area near the Malachei Shalom farm and visited the site where the late Binyamin Ahimeir was murdered a few days ago,” Gallant said.

“We will apprehend the murderers and bring them to justice.”

The Defense Minister said Iran is orchestrating Palestinian terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, comparing Ahimeir’s murder to recent Hezbollah attacks on Israelis in the Galilee, Hamas attacks in Gaza, and Iran’s recent missile and drone assault on Israel.

“Even here in Judea and Samaria, Iran attempts incite terrorism – transferring weapons and funds, and directing attacks in order to harm the citizens of Israel. It [terrorism] starts in Tehran, reaches Beirut, Damascus, here in Judea and Samaria, and Gaza – Iran’s bloodstained fingerprints are everywhere.”

“We will cut them off wherever they attempt to infiltrate – we will defend the citizens of Israel.”