Iron Dome intercepts rocket over Sderot for third consecutive day

An Iron Dome missile flies to intercept a volley of rockets from the Gaza Strip. (illustrative) (Flash90/Mendy Hechtman)

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

A missile was launched toward Israeli territory on Sunday evening and was intercepted over the southern city of Sderot by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Sunday’s attack marks the third consecutive day of rockets being launched toward Israel from Gaza.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that paramedics treated a 53-year-old man and a child who were lightly injured while running to a shelter. A total of five residents were injured, according to the Sderot Municipality, including a city council member.

The last rocket launched from Gaza on Saturday evening led to extensive airstrikes carried out by the IDF on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. However, it seems like these kind of retaliatory attacks have had minimal impact on the ability of Hamas to continue to launch rockets on a daily basis.

Hamas has said that it will continue launching rockets until its Gaza-based personnel are paid, an option that Israel is trying to avoid at all costs.

On the other hand, Hamas knows that Israel is not interested in a full-scale escalation during the upcoming Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur and may be using the opportunity to gain small wins and create the illusion of victory.

Israel’s security cabinet is reportedly looking for ways to avoid further escalation during the upcoming week.

Shortly before Sunday’s incident, Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi addressed the heightened tensions in Gaza during a speech given at a naval graduation ceremony and warned that “we will not accept any violations of our sovereignty. If the situation escalates, Hamas and the Gaza Strip will pay a heavy price.”

Kohavi mentioned other security challenges Israel currently faces, primarily the Iranian threat, but noted that the Palestinian issue is currently more volatile than others, considering the terrorist fugitives still on the run and the renewed rocket attacks from Gaza.

“These past couple of weeks have characterized by an increasing challenge on the Palestinian front,” he said. “The IDF is working day in order to maintain Israel’s security on all fronts and especially in Judea and Samaria.”

Also on Sunday evening, suspicious activity was reported on Israel northern border with Lebanon.

IDF troops scanned the area to locate a possible perpetrator. Residents of the northern city of Metula were asked to avoid approaching the northern area of the city.

The IDF later confirmed that a suspect was seen trying to cross the border fence into Israel and ran back toward Lebanese territory when IDF troops reached the scene.