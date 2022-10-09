3 suspects arrested in deadly Jerusalem shooting as searches continue

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack at a checkpoint outside the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, October 8, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Arab rioters clash with Israeli police conducting searches for terrorists after officer killed and two others wounded in terror attack in the capital.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security personnel arrested three suspects linked to Saturday’s deadly terrorist shooting attack, as searches continue for other terrorists involved in the attack.

Military Police officer Noa Lazar, 18, was shot and killed when Arab terrorists opened fire at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Shuafat neighborhood in northern Jerusalem Saturday.

A 30-year-old guard was seriously wounded in the attack, while a third Israeli suffered light injuries from shrapnel.

Israeli security forces, including Border Police units, were deployed to the Shuafat neighborhood to search for the perpetrators of the attack.

Doron Turgeman, Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent, said late Saturday night that one terrorist tied to the shooting attack was arrested during raids in Shuafat.

By early Sunday morning, two more tied to the attack had been taken into custody, though police say the fourth terrorist, who is believed to have fired the deadly shots, remains at large.

Helicopters were also deployed to the area to aid in the searches, with Turgeman vowing that police would find the killer.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said police would bring the terrorist in “dead or alive.”

The Israel police and security forces are now conducting a search for the terrorist, and they will catch him, dead or alive.”

The Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA reported that the security searches extended to the town of Anata, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Clashes broke out between Arab rioters and Israeli police in Anata and Shuafat, prompting officers to fire rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades.