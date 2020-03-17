Israeli coronavirus cases keep rising as number hits 324

Israel is establishing three facilities to be used for non-severe coronavirus cases.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has hit 323, up from 304 just since Tuesday morning, reports the Health Ministry.

Of the cases, five are in serious condition and 11 have recovered. Most have only light symptoms.

In order to free up hospital space and resources, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Sunday the establishment of three facilities to be used for non-severe coronavirus cases.

“Already, we are looking for locations,” Bennett said. “I want the conditions to be good. Those who are carriers and in excellent health, most of them young people, will be sent there.”

Calcalist reports the “facilities” will be hotels, with the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv expected to go into use for coronavirus cases on Tuesday, shortly followed by the Dan Jerusalem and the Dan Panorama Hotel in Haifa.

According to Bennett, the health care system will determine who goes to a “corona hotel.”

“It could be that the healthcare system will decide to send some of the carriers into home-quarantine, for example, single people or those who have large homes,” he said.

With roughly 50,000 Israeli citizens under home quarantine, the defense minister admitted that something needed to be changed.

“There are many issues,” Bennett said. “Those who do not live in a villa but in a three-four bedroom apartment will very likely infect their family” and “medical monitoring is difficult” as each individual must be tested and wait for the results to be released.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new guidelines in an effort to thwart the spread of the deadly virus.

He emphasized that the country is not in complete lockdown, but he will use his authority to impose general closures on specific areas with high concentrations of coronavirus cases if the situation necessitates it.