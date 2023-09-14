5 terrorists killed in botched bombing on Gaza border

Gaza rioters clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 13, 2023. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Explosion on Gaza-Israel frontier during Arab riots marking anniversary of Gaza Disengagement leaves five dead, 20 injured.

By The Associated Press

At least five Gaza terrorists were killed and over 20 rioters were injured Wednesday in an explosion next to the separation fence along the Israeli frontier with Gaza, Gaza health officials said.

The explosion took place during violent clashes along the border marking the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The event on Gaza’s eastern border was organized by Hamas, the Islamic terrorist group that has governed the coastal territory since 2007.

The Israeli army, which has fought four wars with Hamas, said rioters were trying to throw a bomb over the fence when the device detonated prematurely.

It released aerial footage showing a blast along the fence. Debris flew into the air, and several people could be seen running away.

Rioters brandishing flags had been burning tires along the separation fence to celebrate the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal. Suhail al-Hindi, a Hamas leader, praised the end of what he described as the “cruel Israeli occupation.”

The demonstration turned violent before the deadly blast. The army said rioters threw grenades and other explosives across the border, while soldiers responded with tear gas. Several of the 25 people wounded remain in serious condition.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, a year after winning parliamentary elections.