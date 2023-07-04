Terror in Tel Aviv: 8 wounded in combination stabbing, ramming attack

Terrorist entered Israel using permit issued for medical purposes.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Eight people were injured in a terrorist attack in northern Tel Aviv Tuesday afternoon, a day after a terrorist stabbing attack in the nearby city of Bnei Brak.

The attack occurred on Pinchas Rosen Street in the Ramat HaHayal neighborhood at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, when a terrorist drove his car onto a sidewalk, slamming into a group of pedestrians standing at a bus stop.

The terrorist then exited the vehicle and stabbed several pedestrians, including one person who was stabbed in the throat.

During the attack, an armed civilian opened fire on the terrorist, killing him.

“A terrorist carried out combination ramming and stabbing attack in north Tel Aviv,” police spokesperson Eli Levy told Galei Tzahal Radio Tuesday afternoon, before the list of victims was updated to seven. “There are six victims with various levels of injuries at the scene. The terrorist was shot and eliminated by a civilian.”

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured and evacuate them to Ichilov Medical Center.

“According to passersby, the car crashed into the bus stop and gunshots were heard,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Yossi Ackler and Dvir Adani said.

“With the assistance of a United Hatzalah ambulance team, we provided initial treatment to the injured, who were then transported to the hospital. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated a number of people at the scene for emotional shock.”

The eight victims include a 46-year-old woman who is listed in serious condition, with two more of the victims also listed in serious condition. two additional victims are in moderate condition, with three victims listed in light condition.

The terrorist has been identified as 23-year-old Hassin Khalilah, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of As-Samu in the Mount Hebron region of Judea.

Israeli authorities say that Khalilah crossed the border with a valid entry permit, issued for medical purposes. Khalilah was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

A day earlier, a 14-year-old Palestinian Arab stabbed an Israeli man in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak.

The victim was evacuated in moderate condition to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the city.