Palestinian teen stabs Israeli man in Bnei Brak

View of the haredi Jewish city of Bnei Brak, April 1, 2020. (Flash90/Yossi Zamir)

The suspected terrorist was arrested.

By JNS

A 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed an Israeli man in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Monday.

The victim was evacuated in moderate condition to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the city, located east of Tel Aviv.

The suspected Palestinian terrorist was arrested at the scene.

בני ברק רחוב הצבי דקירה פציעה קלה, נעצר ערבי, עם סכין.. pic.twitter.com/wWYc2rZTYp — חדשות ישראל והעולם (@Funny1Il) July 3, 2023

Authorities were investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Earlier Monday, the Israel Defense Forces began a major counterterror operation in Jenin, including the entry into the Samaria city of significant ground forces.

The operation was widely anticipated as Palestinian attacks mounted in northern Samaria. Since the beginning of 2023, terrorists have killed 28 people in Israel.