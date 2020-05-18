70 percent of Israel’s corona cases began in US, finds Tel Aviv University researcher

The U.S. was by far the most significant source of Israeli coronavirus cases according to a new study led by a Tel Aviv University expert.

By World Israel News Staff

A multi-institution study using data from genomic sequencing discovered that the United States was the source of 70 percent of all Israeli coronavirus infections.

Dr. Adi Stern of Tel Aviv University led the study, which determined that all of the country’s coronavirus contagion originated outside of Israel’s borders, with non-U.S. originated cases arriving in Israel from Asia and Europe, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The study also revealed the existence of “super spreaders,” which, along with “super-spreading events,” were responsible for around 80 percent of all Israeli contagion, Stern told The Post. This means that about 800 people caused the vast majority of Israeli coronavirus cases.

Based on the results from genomic sequencing, Stern also concluded that no more than 1% of all Israelis contracted the virus, which appears to debunk the herd immunity theory.

Stern observed “a reduction in transmission as of March 20,” when the lockdown took effect, leading her to conclude that “social distancing measures worked” and “lockdown saved lives.”