A nation at home: Israeli government approves corona restrictions set out by Netanyahu

Police officers close synagogues and hand out fines in the city of Beit Shemesh, April 7, 2020. (Flash90/Yaakov Lederman)

Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes at all from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government approved on Tuesday a set of tough corona restrictions laid out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised speech before the nation on Monday evening.

According to the new restrictions, a national lockdown preventing intercity traffic and citizens from leaving their towns will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and last until Friday at 6:00 a.m.

Within that lockdown, a stricter one will go into effect from early Wednesday evening and last until 7:00 a.m. on Friday. During that period, Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes. The purpose of this restriction is to prevent extended families from gathering on the night of the Passover Seder.

Ironically, Passover celebrates the freedom from slavery in Egypt. However, the government fears that gatherings on the Seder will lead to a jump in corona infections, similar to what happened after the Purim holiday in March. “Every family will have their Seder alone, celebrating only with their nuclear family,” the prime minister said.

Also on Wednesday starting at 3:00 p.m. until Thursday at 7:00 a.m., all food stores in Jewish areas will be closed.

Jerusalem will be be divided into seven districts and citizens will be prevented from traveling between them. The capital has the largest number of infections and the government hopes to reduce their spread by cantonizing the city.

Health ministry statistics on Tuesday revealed that 9,006 people have tested positive for the virus with 708 hospitalized, including 153 in serious condition and 113 of them connected to ventilators to assist their breathing.

The death toll stands at 60 while 683 Israelis have fully recovered from the virus.