ABBAS: ‘Colonialist states conspired…to get rid of the Jews in Europe’

“The colonialist states conspired together to issue [the Balfour Declaration] – and foremost among them was Britain and America – in order to get rid of the Jews in Europe on the one hand and establish a so-called national home for them in Palestine on the other hand.

“The truth is that they wanted to build an outpost to protect their interests in our region.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated on official PA TV on Feb. 12, 2023, as translated by Palestinian Media Watch.