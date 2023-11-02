‘After the terrorists, came the riff-raff’: Soldiers find piles of stolen Israeli items

Items stolen from southern Israel and found by soldiers near the Gaza border on Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by TPS

‘The thing that broke me most was to see who came after the terrorists’ said one of the kibbutz residents.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli soldiers have continued to discover enormous piles of household and personal items stolen by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 from homes they attacked, then ransacked, near the Gaza border, the Tazpit Press Service has learned.

Found in open areas between the Israeli communities and the Gaza border were suitcases stuffed with stolen clothing, agricultural equipment, children’s toys, eyeglasses, electrical equipment, and even wall posters.

Enormous piles of stolen goods were even found in large garbage dumpsters, which would have been carried by tractors or bulldozers.

Adele Raemer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim who spent hours hiding in a safe room during the rampage told TPS, “The thing that broke me most was to see who came after the terrorists.”

“After the terrorists came the riff-raff. Gazans of all ages, all sizes and shapes, and they came into our community and rampaged, destroyed, and stole everything they could. They just took stuff. If they wanted something, they stole it, just out of meanness, out of hate and evil,” she recalled.

“All along, I was telling people I truly believed that most Gazans are good, most Gazans just want the same things we do, to put food on the table, have good health and clothing for their children,” Raemer said. “After I saw what happened on Oct. 7, — aside from the Hamas terrorists — all the looters that came in and rampaged through the kibbutz, I’m not so sure anymore. Where were all the good Gazans on Oct. 7?”

It’s possible that further looted possessions will be found over time.

Video footage of the Oct. 7 attacks circulating on social media showed Palestinian civilians and children accompanying the terrorists stealing items, such as television sets and bicycles.

Some of the videos were Israeli security footage, others were filmed by the terrorists, who wore GoPro body cameras to capture their massacring men, women and children.

At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas’s surprise attack on the country’s southern communities. The number of confirmed hostages captive into Gaza stands at 240.