Al Gore compares Donald Trump to Nazis

Former US Vice President Al Gore speaking about the Climate Reality Project in Pittsburgh, OCtober 17th, 2017. (Shutterstock)

Former Vice President Al Gore compares Trump administration to Nazi Germany, citing the president’s energy policies and crackdown on illegal immigration.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Vice President Al Gore compared President Donald Trump and his administration to the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler this week, while castigating the White House’s policies on illegal immigration and fossil fuels.

Gore, 77, spoke Monday at an event in San Francisco kicking off the city’s Climate Week, addressing an audience of some 150 climate activists and policymakers.

While the event was intended to focus on the repercussions of global warming and on climate-related policies, Gore used his address to take aim at the Trump administration, targeting not only its energy policies but also the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, accusing the White House of “xenophobia.”

During his speech, the former vice president invoked the legacy of Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, even as he acknowledged the pitfalls of comparing contemporary political opponents to the National Socialist government of Germany which launched World War II and committed the Holocaust.

“The scale and scope of the ongoing attacks on liberty are literally unprecedented,” Gore said of the Trump administration.

“With that in mind, I want to note that before I use what is not a precedent, I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement. It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it.”

“But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil, and here is one that I regard as essential. In the immediate aftermath of World War II, a small group of philosophers who had escaped Hitler’s murderous regime returned to Germany and performed a kind of moral autopsy on the Third Reich.”

The philosophers, Gore continued, “described how the Nazis, and I quote again, ‘attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false’.”

“The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality.”

Gore later warned that “populist authoritarian leaders” were using “migrants as scapegoats” and have “fanned the fires of xenophobia to fuel their own rise of power.”

“And power-seeking is what this is all about. Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump.”

On Tuesday, the Trump administration responded to Gore’s comments, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accusing Gore of projecting his own behavior onto President Trump.

“Al Bore and the numskulls at Politico are running the same, tired *playbook* that has failed,’ Cheung tweeted. “Usually those who yell the loudest about Nazis are often times using their same tactics themselves.”