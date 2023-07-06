Search

‘ALARMING’: UN rigs debate, silences voices of Iran dissidents and victims

Hillel Neuer of NGO UN Watch is being silenced during a current Human Rights Council debate on Iran, although it was the most widely viewed intervention in the name of dissidents and victims during last November’s session. He urges people to sign his petition.