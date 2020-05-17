‘Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria,’ claims Iranian leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a video conference for students, “Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled.”

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

During a video conference on Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei railed against the United States. An excerpt of Khamenei’s comments were posted to his official website and Twitter feed.

“The U.S. government’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world, its warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for oppression and the like,” read the statement on Khamenei’s website.

“The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled,” he added.

Khamenei issued the statement ahead of Quds Day in Iran, an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that serves as a platform for the Iranian regime to threaten Israel and its allies.

Iran is sworn to the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state and bankrolls regional terror proxies that pursue this goal, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Hours before Khameini tweeted his comments regarding the expulsion of Americans from Iraq and Syria, he tweeted anti-Israel comments claiming that “the Zionist regime’s status in global public opinion is now worse than any time in its dark history, and the reason for its inception is seriously questioned.”

Khameini added, “Global protests from Asia to Latin America and Europe show that a global resistance has been formed against Zionism.”

The Iranian leader also condemned the U.K., tweeting, “Britain has always been a source of evil and catastrophe for the nations in our region. They’ve hurt the lives of nations in ways unparalleled in the world.”

While Iranian officials and ministries maintain Twitter accounts, the regime blocks Iranian citizens from accessing the popular social media site, a strategy also used by China and North Korea.