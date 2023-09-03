Ancient Jewish city to be labeled a ‘Palestinian’ heritage site by UNESCO

“This is not only an insult to Jews, but also an insult to Christians around the world who admire the site for its biblical history,” writes Likud MK.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli lawmakers spoke out on Sunday morning after the UNESCO organization revealed its plans to declare the ancient Biblical city of Jericho as a “Palestinian” heritage site.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, which officially declares sites around the world as having extraordinary cultural, historical, or natural significance, is set to meet in Saudi Arabia later in September.

At that meeting, the committee is expected to deem the Old City of Jericho as a “Palestinian” historical site, glossing over the thousands of years of Jewish history at the site.

The city is currently administered by the Palestinian Authority and Israeli passport holders are forbidden from visiting.

However, ancient ruins in and around the modern-day municipality, including the discovery of numerous palaces of Israelite kings and a synagogue dating back to the 7th century, have proved a longstanding connection between Jews and Jericho.

Writing to UNESCO President Audrey Azoulay, Likud MK Dan Ilouz said declaring old Jericho as “Palestinian” was both religiously offensive and historically inaccurate.

“This is not only an insult to Jews, but also an insult to Christians around the world who admire the site for its biblical history,” Illouz wrote.

“The Palestinian Authority is systematically working to erase all ties of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel. This is evident on the Temple Mount, where valuable archaeological findings were destroyed, as well as throughout Judea and Samaria, where acts of vandalism and deliberate destruction of biblical evidence frequently occur.

“It is our duty to stop this and insist on our right to our country against enemies at home and abroad,” he added.

“UNESCO must recognize the ancient history of the Land of Israel and preserve its history without distorting it for political purposes. Actions like these undermine the organization’s credibility and more importantly harm the State of Israel.”

According to the Bible, the Jews first crossed into Israel after the Exodus from Egypt and wandering in the Sinai Desert for 40 years at Jericho.