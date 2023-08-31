Anti-government protester sparks outrage with sign comparing Hitler to Netanyahu

Protesters hold up signs comparing Netanyahu to Hitler, during a rally in Tel Aviv on August 31, 2023. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli prime minister is seen ripping the caption apart Israel’s Declaration of Independence alongside the title of Adolf Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf”

By World Israel News Staff

A sign featuring an image of Prime Minister Netanyahu ripping apart Israel’s Declaration of Independence alongside the title of Adolf Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” was held by an anti-government protester at a left-wing demonstration held on Thursday, prompting outrage.

Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel condemned the display, saying it “grossly tarnished the memory of the six million Jews who endured unspeakable atrocities in the Holocaust.”

He further emphasized the “grave severity” of equating Israel’s prime minister to Hitler and asserted that such comparisons are “beyond the scope of freedom of speech.” Arbel called on the Attorney General to take action.

Energy Minister Israel Katz posted on X: “How many more red lines will be crossed until opposition leaders stand up and renounce this insanity?”

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel also condemned the poster, saying “The aggressive rhetoric in our nation is intensifying… such overt provocation has the potential to endanger lives and demands urgent intervention and must stop immediately.”

The Likud party on Thursday filed a police complaint about the poster, calling on police to open a criminal investigation against the offending protester.

“The promotion of violent sentiments and utilization of Nazi symbols during protests against the government can be traced back to the inflammatory language employed by certain public personalities. These figures appear to disregard the outcomes of the elections for the 25th Knesset,” attorney Avi Halevi wrote in the complaint.