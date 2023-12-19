Anti-Israel vandal rips down Israeli, US flags in New York kosher restaurant

The woman who ripped down the Israeli and American flags hanging inside the restaurant Hummus Kitchen. (Twitter Screenshot)

This is the second time in a week the restaurant was vandalized.

The Algemiener

Hummus Kitchen, a Kosher restaurant in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood, was vandalized on Sunday evening by a woman who ripped down the Israeli and American flags hanging inside the establishment, according to videos shared on social media.

“It’s disgusting,” the unidentified young woman says in reference to the Israeli flag. She then proceeds to flip off the camera as she is hounded out of the restaurant by workers.

Police have not made any arrests.

NYC right now… where an antisemite enters the restaurant where we’re eating to take down Israeli-USA flag, shamelessly trespassing on private property, then physically assaults a non-Jewish employee who went to fix the flag. JOIN ME IN SUPPORTING ISRAELI BIZ like @HummusKitchen! pic.twitter.com/CbmgwWKfWv — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) December 18, 2023

The same restaurant was attacked last week, when a New Jersey woman went on an antisemitic rampage and threw a cup of hot soup at a restaurant worker.

“You are all murderers!” the woman said, before flipping over tables and chairs, according to a report in the New York Post.

The attacks come amidst a wave of property damage against Jewish organizations and institutions across New York.

Antisemitic property crimes have risen 85 percent in the city since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, New York City Police Department (NYPD) data shows. There have been 135 anti-Jewish complaints over a two-month period, up from 73 during the same period last year.