‘Anti-Semitic liar’: Bennett blasts Arab MK for saying IDF ‘sprayed’ Palestinians in Samaria

The Israeli defense minister slammed Aida Touma Sliman for falsely claiming that the IDF sprayed an “unknown substance” on Palestinians in Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

On Friday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett took to Twitter after MK Aida Touma Sliman from the Arab Joint List accused the IDF of spraying Palestinians at a Samaria checkpoint with an “unknown substance.”

“You are a liar, anti-Semitic and despicable,” Bennett posted in response.

“These are not IDF forces. The Palestinian Authority disinfected the checkpoint,” said Bennett, correctly describing what transpired in a video posted by Touma Sliman.

After the defense minister’s tweet, Touma Sliman responded, “The video I uploaded a few minutes ago was from the Palestinian side…I was misled.”

Bennett included in his tweet a reference to the fact that Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz is currently in negotiations with Touma Sliman’s Arab Joint List faction to secure their outside support for a minority government to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.