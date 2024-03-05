AOC blasts pro-Hamas protesters demanding she accuse Israel of committing ‘genocide’

Democratic congresswoman filmed venting her frustrations with radical anti-Israel protesters in New York.

By World Israel News Staff

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted anti-Israel protesters who confronted her outside of a New York City movie theater, demanding that she condemn Israel’s ongoing war on the Hamas terror organization as an act of “genocide.”

The incident occurred outside the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Brooklyn at 5:00 p.m. Monday, when several pro-Hamas activists accosted the congresswoman and her fiancé, Riley Roberts, demanding she accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.







“It is not okay that there is a genocide happening and you are not actively against it,” one of the activists told Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democratic lawmaker fired back, accusing the protesters of “lying” and twisting her words.

“You’re lying,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “You’re gonna cut it and you’re gonna clip this so that it’s completely out of context.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent critic of the Jewish state, has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but has not accused Israel of genocide, despite seemingly claiming that she had during the confrontation Monday.

“I already said that it was and y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again. It’s f–ked up, man. And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them, you’re not helping them.”







#NYC "You refuse to call it a genocide" – handful of protesters chase after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Brooklyn movie theater, "You gonna cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was" – AOC responded to protesters claims on refusing word "Genocide" , "This is… pic.twitter.com/mipmA5EHu9 — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) March 5, 2024

The protesters were not deterred by Ocasio-Cortez’s response, and continued to harangue her.

“If you can’t say it, just say it,” one activist said. “Literally. We’re just talking to you like normal people. Just say it’s a genocide. Just say it. Over 30,000 people are dead AOC, you can’t just say it for once? Just say the word, that’s it. That’s all we want you to say.”

In the past, Ocasio-Cortez has accused Israel of carrying out ‘massacres’ of Palestinian Arab civilians.

On Christmas Eve, she took to Instagram to compare Gaza and the Palestinian Authority to Jesus.

“In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents.”