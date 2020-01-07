AOC ‘likes,’ then ‘unlikes,’ tweet from anti-Israel Russian state propagandist

“Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al-Qaeda does,” tweeted Rania Khalek.

By Alex Griswold, The Washington Free Beacon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) liked a tweet from a Russian-funded operative claiming that Iran, the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism, does not target civilians.

“A friend flying into the U.S. says he hasn’t seen so much security since 9/11,” activist Rania Khalek said in a Sunday tweet liked by the Democratic congresswoman. “The U.S. is terrified of how Iran will retaliate. Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al-Qaeda does. But it shows this assassination did the opposite of making Americans safer and our leaders know it.”

Khalek is a host for In the Now, a viral media company funded by the Russian government that was kicked off Facebook for its pro-Russia propaganda. She previously served as an editor for anti-Israel site The Electronic Intifada.

The extent of Khalek’s pro-Iran advocacy was on full display in a recent YouTube livestream in which the activist claimed that “Iran is a country that mostly keeps to itself.” She also said “it’s a really brave country that’s been essential to keeping the Middle East stable throughout the last several decades.”

Contrary to Khalek’s claims, Iran has been responsible for countless attacks on civilians carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and through its funding of various terror organizations. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to questions about Khalek’s Russian state affiliation or her claims about Iran’s targeting of civilians.

[WIN UPDATE]: Upon learning of Khalek’s connections, Ocasio-Cortez did unlike the tweet.

Khalek tweeted in response: “It’s really sad to see @AOC capitulate to a bunch of censorial pro war bullies and unlike my totally uncontroversial tweet. I know it’s just twitter but if it’s that easy to get her team to cave, it’s depressing and suggests they will respond to right wing pressure.”