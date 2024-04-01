WATCH: Former Iranian diplomat said the US is complicit in Israel’s crimes while Iran is exempt April 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-iranian-diplomat-said-the-us-is-complicit-in-israels-crimes-while-iran-is-exempt/ Email Print The diplomat claimed the US is an accomplice with the ‘plundering entity’ Israel and should be held accountable for their crimes, unlike Iran for providing weapons for the ‘resistance.’ WATCH:Former Iranian Diplomat Mohammad Mehdi Shariatmadari stated that Iran provides weapons to Hamas but does not hold responsibility for its actions. In contrast, he argued that the United States supplies weapons to Israel and is therefore complicit in its alleged crimes.… pic.twitter.com/sYurYD8p1d— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024 HamasIranIsraelMohammad Mehdi ShariatmadariUSWeapons