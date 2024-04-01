Search

WATCH: Former Iranian diplomat said the US is complicit in Israel’s crimes while Iran is exempt

The diplomat claimed the US is an accomplice with the ‘plundering entity’ Israel and should be held accountable for their crimes, unlike Iran for providing weapons for the ‘resistance.’