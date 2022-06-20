Arab shot dead after vandalizing security fence in Samaria

Palestinian men break through a gap in the barbed-wire gate part of the controversial Israeli separation fence between the cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem, July 7, 2016. (Wisam Haslamoun/Flash90)

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab worker was shot dead by Israeli forces on Sunday at the security fence near the Palestinian Authority (PA) city of Qalqilya, apparently after trying to infiltrate illegally into Israel.

The IDF stated that its troops identified a suspect who vandalized the security fence near Qalqilya in an attempt to cross into Israeli territory. The soldiers opened fire, and “a hit was identified.”

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the IDF stated.

The PA’s Ministry of Health identified the man as Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, 53, a resident of Shechem (Nablus).

The IDF has boosted its presence along the “Seam Line” surrounding the Judea and Samaria region following a recent series of terror attacks in Israel which left 19 people dead and dozens injured. The majority of the terrorists infiltrated Israel illegally through the Seam Line.

In related news, Israeli forces conducted counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria on Saturday night, including in the villages of Idna, Dura, El Arub, and Khirbet Abu Najim.

The forces operated in the village of Barta’a in Samaria and arrested a terror suspect. During the departure of the forces from the village, 10 Arabs suspected of attempting to infiltrate Israel illegally were caught and taken for investigation.

A total of eight wanted persons were arrested and taken for questioning by security forces. There were no Israeli casualties.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.