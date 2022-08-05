Arab workers attack Jewish brothers in Jerusalem

The two victims are being treated at Hadassah-University Medical Center on Mt. Scopus.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A group of Arab workers attacked two Jewish men in Jerusalem on Thursday, leaving both hospitalized, Israel National News reported.

The two men, whose names were not released, are brothers and were assaulted in the northern neighborhood of Maalot Dafna. One was knocked unconscious. Both are being treated at the nearby Hadassah-University Medical Center on Mt. Scopus.

Honenu, a legal aid organization, called upon police authorities in Jerusalem to arrest the attackers.