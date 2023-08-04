Argentina restaurant scraps ‘Ana Frank burger,’ ‘Adolf fries’ from menu

A view of the two highest towers in Rafaela at the intersection of General Paz Street and Mitre Avenue (Reinsalkas via Wikimedia Commons)

The local Jewish community, which expressed “deepest rejection and indignation,” is threatening to sue.

By JNS

A restaurant called the Honky Donky in Rafaela, Argentina, isn’t helping the reputation of the South American state, which long served as a safe haven for Nazi Germans.

Guests can order “Adolf fries,” which appropriately come with decidedly non-kosher bacon, and a 3.5-ounce “Ana Frank burger,” which for $11 is accompanied by lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise, according to the New York Post.

“It’s unclear why Honky Donky, which also featured menu items named Benito, after Benito Mussolini, and ‘Gengis,’ after Genghis Khan, decided to roll out Holocaust-themed noshes,” the Post wrote.

The local Jewish community expressed its “deepest rejection and indignation,” and threatened to sue the establishment.

The restaurant apologized on social media, scrapped the Hitler fries and renamed the burger after the executed English queen Anne Boleyn.

“The restaurant also pledged to roll out dishes based on more inspiring and heroic historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela, among others,” the Post reported.

After World War II, Argentina provided refuge for Nazis fleeing justice. Israeli Mossad agents captured Nazi Party officer Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in 1960 before bringing him to Jerusalem for trial, where he was ultimately hanged.