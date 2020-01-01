WATCH: Israel’s ‘peace partner’ celebrates terror anniversary with suicide bomb belts

The Palestinian Authority (PA), run by its largest faction, Fatah, is supposed to be a peace partner with the State of Israel. Yet a march took place in Ramallah, the PA capital, to mark the 55th anniversary of Fatah’s first attack against Israel in which participants wore suicide bomb belts.
Fatah members wearing explosive belts walk the streets of Ramallah today to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Fatah's first attack against #Israel. #WestBank pic.twitter.com/HslcvAtuhp
— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) December 31, 2019