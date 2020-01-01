Search

WATCH: Israel’s ‘peace partner’ celebrates terror anniversary with suicide bomb belts

The Palestinian Authority (PA), run by its largest faction, Fatah, is supposed to be a peace partner with the State of Israel. Yet a march took place in Ramallah, the PA capital, to mark the 55th anniversary of Fatah’s first attack against Israel in which participants wore suicide bomb belts.