BACKFIRED: Rocket launched from Jenin lands in Palestinian territory June 26, 2023

A rocket was launched on Monday morning from the Jenin area and exploded in Palestinian territory. There were no casualties. No danger was posed to the local Jewish communities. The incident is being investigated. Similarly, Israel's Shin Bet security agency is investigating an incident in which a rocket was discovered in an Arab eastern Jerusalem neighborhood on Jerusalem Day last month. A resident of a PA-controlled village was nabbed and is being held by the Shin Bet security services.