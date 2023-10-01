‘Banish Muslim rule on Temple Mount’: Israeli arrested after attempting to sacrifice a sheep at the holy site

“It’s time for the establishment of a third Jewish Temple and the revival of sacrifices.”

By World Israel News Staff

A religious activist was detained by authorities on Sunday morning near the Old City after he attempted to bring a sheep to the Temple Mount for sacrificial purposes on the first of the intermediary days of the Sukkot holiday.

The man is affiliated with the Chozrim L’Har movement, which translates as “return to the mount”, a group that staunchly opposes the “neglect of the Temple Mount in foreign hands.”

Following the incident, the Chozrim L’Har movement released a statement, underscoring their position on the matter. “The era of Muslim rule on the Temple Mount must come to an end,” they declared. The group further expressed their determination to see the resumption of sacrifices and the construction of the Third Temple at the site.

In a pointed message to the government and Arab communities, the movement emphasized, “It’s time for the establishment of a third Jewish Temple and the revival of sacrifices. To the government and the Arab community: this generation will not be trifled with.”