Bennett in quarantine after COVID-19 case discovered on flight back from UAE

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and dozens of other Israelis were ordered to enter quarantine on Tuesday after a person on their flight back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that in accordance with the procedures of the Ministry of Health, all members of the Prime Minister’s entourage are currently in quarantine and will perform a PCR test on Wednesday.

Bennet was in the mandatory three-day isolation for all returnees from abroad when he received the news.

This report emerged after Bennett was in the Knesset on Monday night for votes at the plenum. He sat in the visitors’ section, in separation from the rest of the Knesset Members.

This is not the first time Bennett has contended with this issue. On his flight back from Washington in August, one of the passengers on the plane was tested positive for Coronavirus.