Bennett describes ‘deep and solid’ ties in the Middle East upon historic visit to UAE

“Cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation,” between Israel and the UAE, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

World Israel News Staff

The Abraham Accords have established a “new, deep and solid structure for diplomatic, economic and cultural relations” in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Emirates News Agency WAM.

In an exclusive interview to WAM upon arriving to the United Arab Emirates as the first Israeli premier to officially visit the country, Bennett stated that Israel and the UAE “are working together to ensure a better future for our children.”

He added: “The relations between the two countries have strengthened in all fields, and I am very satisfied with that, as many cooperation agreements were concluded in the fields of trade, research and development, and cyber security, health, education, aviation and more, and I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations.”

Bennett expressed his gratitude for being invited by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with whom he met later on Monday in his private palace in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the rapidly developing economic relations between Israel and the UAE since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Bennett said “the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue are common, and that is why the friendship that unites us developed at such a high speed.

“I expect that our relations will remain good, especially in the economic field. In my opinion, cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation,” he added.

Referring to Israeli and Emirati citizens as “cousins” and “the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham,” Bennett stated that the current close ties between the countries “is the best evidence that developing bilateral relations is a precious treasure for us and the entire region.”